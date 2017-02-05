Terrell Owens says Hall of Fame is ‘total joke’ after not getting in

Terrell Owens again did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and again he complained about the process.

The controversial wide receiver shared news on Twitter Saturday that he did not get into the Hall of Fame. His tweets escalated quickly to the point of him calling it a “total joke.”

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

Owens’ numbers are among the best in NFL history. Though he did blow up some teams, he also made passing offenses much better. He’ll get into the Hall of Fame eventually; he just needs to realize it’s not going to happen right away. And the more he rips the process, the more he makes stubborn voters unlikely to come around on him.