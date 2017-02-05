Ad Unit
Terrell Owens says Hall of Fame is ‘total joke’ after not getting in

February 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens again did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and again he complained about the process.

The controversial wide receiver shared news on Twitter Saturday that he did not get into the Hall of Fame. His tweets escalated quickly to the point of him calling it a “total joke.”

Owens’ numbers are among the best in NFL history. Though he did blow up some teams, he also made passing offenses much better. He’ll get into the Hall of Fame eventually; he just needs to realize it’s not going to happen right away. And the more he rips the process, the more he makes stubborn voters unlikely to come around on him.


