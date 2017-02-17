Terrell Owens hints he might not attend Hall of Fame enshrinement if he gets in

Terrell Owens is so angry with the Hall of Fame voting process that he is contemplating not showing up if he does eventually make it to Canton.

In an interview with Mike Francesa on WFAN this week, Owens insisted he is no longer concerning himself with the Hall of Fame.

“God has something better in store, bigger and better than the Hall of Fame,” he said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “If I get in great, if I don’t, OK. The first two years, OK, cool, it would have been an honor. But after this year, when they keep moving the sticks in order for me not to get in, I’ve lost respect for the process.”

Owens’ comments inspired Francesa to bring up former NFL linebacker Harry Carson, who once got so upset with the voting process that he said he would not attend his enshrinement if he did get into the Hall. Carson ended up going anyway, and Francesa told Owens he imagines the former wide receiver would do the same because he would be so happy.

“I’m not Harry Carson, and I’m sure if you’ve done your research, everybody will tell you,” Owens replied. “And you just alluded to it earlier. I’m a different guy.”

At that point, Francesa seemed to be challenging T.O. Here’s more of the exchange:

“Yeah, but you’ll go when you get in. You will. You’ll be happy.” “I’m a different guy,” Owens said. “I’m a special guy.” “So what are you saying now? You’re saying now you wouldn’t go if you get in now?” “I’m a committed guy. When I put my mind to something, I succeed.” “So what are you saying?” “I’m saying, if I get in, I get in. If I don’t, it’s not a big deal.” “But if you get in, you’ll go right? You’ll still acknowledge it and accept it, right?” “Don’t interpret anything. I’ve already given you my answer.”

Owens is obviously furious that he was snubbed again, so there’s no way to tell if he would follow through with not showing up to Canton. The general consensus is that he will eventually get in, as his numbers — second all time in receiving yards with 15,934, third in touchdowns with 153 and eighth in receptions with 1,078 — clearly make him worthy.

The only reason T.O. hasn’t gotten into the Hall of Fame yet is because of his attitude, as many voters believe the stories about him being a bad teammate and a headache in the locker room. Owens actually got into it on Twitter with two reporters over that narrative, and you can read that argument here.

For those reporters who have kept Owens out to this point, the “I’m going to boycott Canton” line of thinking will only reaffirm their decisions.