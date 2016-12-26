Terrell Suggs not thinking about retirement after Ravens miss playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night. That type of shortcoming would make many players in their mid-30s think about calling it a career, but not Terrell Suggs.

Suggs, 34, was asked by a reporter if a loss like Sunday’s makes him hungry to come back for more. His response was quite clear.

“I don’t know what you heard — what the [f—] is wrong with him?” Suggs said with a chuckle, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I was always planning to come back and doing this another year.”

And why wouldn’t he? Suggs missed nearly the entire 2015 season with a torn Achilles, which is one of the most difficult injuries to come back from. Despite that, he still managed to post eight sacks and three forced fumbles this season and anchor one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Like his veteran teammate Steve Smith, Suggs clearly hasn’t lost his passion for the game. Even this significant injury didn’t slow Suggs down earlier in the year. The Ravens will likely welcome him back with open arms.