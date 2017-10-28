Terrelle Pryor apologizes to fans for ‘loss of focus’

It’s been a disappointing first season for Terrelle Pryor with the Washington Redskins, and he knows it.

Pryor, Washington’s major offseason acquisition, has just one touchdown in 2017 and was benched during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Subsequently, on Friday night, Pryor offered an apology to fans via an Instagram story.

“I owe to the fans and teammates a sorry for being inconsistent with a lot of stress I brought onto myself for the loss of focus.. not personal life but at work reasons,” Pryor wrote, via Scott Allen of the Washington Post. “Ready to be the beast I know I am. Looking forward to Sunday. I’m use to the rock in my hand early n often. I have great teammates and understand it’s not realistic with the great talent we have. That’s something that’s tough and a ongoing battle in my own mind. And I’m ready to control that focus and get back to pinning my ears back and playing ferocious how I know how! I’m ready.”

Pryor has taken responsibility for bad performances early in the season, but things have not gotten any better. He’ll want to pick things up sooner rather than later, especially since he’s only on a one-year deal and will face free agency again after the year.