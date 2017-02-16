Terrelle Pryor reportedly tells agents he wants to stay with Browns

Terrelle Pryor has said numerous times publicly that he wants to remain with the Cleveland Browns next season and beyond, and apparently the star wide receiver is saying the same thing privately.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Pryor has told his agents he wants to re-sign with the Browns. Those agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, are expected to meet with the team this week to work on granting the 27-year-old’s wish.

The Browns won just one game in 2016, but that does not appear to have discouraged Pryor.

“I know this is an important month,” he said last week. “But I do love being with the Browns and like I said before, this thing isn’t about joining a different team because a different team’s good. That’s not what it’s about. I love the building process here. I started out in my career never coming in the front door. I’ve alway got to go in the back.”

There is some belief that the Browns could use the franchise tag on Pryor, which would pay him around $15 million for the 2017 season. However, Cabot reports that the Browns have “no intention” of using the tag on Pryor and would only consider it as a last resort.

Pryor, a former quarterback at Ohio State, caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns last season. While his coach may want him to improve in one particular area, Pryor is one of the lone bright spots on a horrible team. Losing him isn’t really an option at this point.