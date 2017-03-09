Terrelle Pryor to visit with Washington

Many of the top free agent wide receivers have already found new homes, but Terrelle Pryor is still available. And it looks like Washington could be a landing spot for him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Pryor will visit with Washington.

Pryor has successfully made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver and had a breakout season for the Browns. He caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Washington has already lost DeSean Jackson to the Bucs and Pierre Garcon to the 49ers in free agency, so they need to provide Kirk Cousins with some receiving options.

Jamison Crowder and last year’s first-round pick Josh Doctson are still on the roster for Washington, so adding Pryor to that group would provide for a solid receiving corps.