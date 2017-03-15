Terrelle Pryor says he wanted a one-year deal

According to Terrelle Pryor, he signed a one-year deal because he wanted to, not because it was the only option he had on the table.

The wide receiver said his one-year pact with the Washington Redskins was done by design, as he wanted a “prove it” deal.

“It’s something that we asked for, myself and my agents, for a one-year deal,” Pryor told the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “It’s kind of like a ‘prove it’ deal almost to a certain extent. I think a lot of people are thinking that this is a one-trick pony, like a one-time thing. You know, just out of nowhere I could catch 79 balls or whatever and go over 1,000 yards. I got a lot to prove and I really can’t wait. I look forward to it.”

Pryor’s one-year deal with Washington raised some eyebrows, especially when there were indications he could have gotten a longer deal had he stayed with Cleveland. It actually does make economic sense for Pryor to do something like this, however. There can be so little guaranteed money in the NFL, players are cut all the time, and the salary cap continues to rise annually.