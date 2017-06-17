Terron Armstead suffered labrum tear in bag drill

The old adage of “bags don’t hit back” may no longer be true.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Saturday, New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief revealed that fellow tackle Terron Armstead tore his labrum while hitting a bag during individual drills.

.@ZachStrief tells @SiriusXMNFL that @T_Armstead72 tore labrum in individual drills when hitting bag. "It's gonna be a tough replacement." — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) June 17, 2017

Armstead, who was projected to start at left tackle for the Saints this season, was given this lengthy recovery timetable after suffering the injury earlier this week. The former Pro Bowler is a near-irreplaceable part of the New Orleans offensive line, and the way in which he was hurt will only sting all the more.