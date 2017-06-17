Ad Unit
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Terron Armstead suffered labrum tear in bag drill

June 17, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The old adage of “bags don’t hit back” may no longer be true.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Saturday, New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief revealed that fellow tackle Terron Armstead tore his labrum while hitting a bag during individual drills.

Armstead, who was projected to start at left tackle for the Saints this season, was given this lengthy recovery timetable after suffering the injury earlier this week. The former Pro Bowler is a near-irreplaceable part of the New Orleans offensive line, and the way in which he was hurt will only sting all the more.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus