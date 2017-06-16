Terron Armstead reportedly out 4-6 months with torn labrum

The New Orleans Saints have been dealt a major blow on their offensive line, as Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead is expected to be out several months with a shoulder injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Armstead will undergo surgery on Monday to repair a torn labrum. The left tackle is expected to miss 4-6 months.

Sources: #Saints star LT Terron Armstead is scheduled for surgery on Monday to repair a torn labrum. The timetable to return is 4-6 months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2017

#Saints LT Terron Armstead suffered an injury on Wednesday & had tests on Thurs. Result was a torn labrum, sources say. Crushing loss for NO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2017

Armstead is tasked with protecting Drew Brees’ blind side, so losing him for a significant portion of the season is not ideal. New Orleans center Max Unger has already undergone foot surgery this offseason, though he is hoping to be ready for Week 1.

When Unger went down, some trade rumors surfaced that involved one of the Saints’ top offensive players. It will be interesting to see if that speculation starts building again.