Friday, June 16, 2017

Terron Armstead reportedly out 4-6 months with torn labrum

June 16, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The New Orleans Saints have been dealt a major blow on their offensive line, as Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead is expected to be out several months with a shoulder injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Armstead will undergo surgery on Monday to repair a torn labrum. The left tackle is expected to miss 4-6 months.

Armstead is tasked with protecting Drew Brees’ blind side, so losing him for a significant portion of the season is not ideal. New Orleans center Max Unger has already undergone foot surgery this offseason, though he is hoping to be ready for Week 1.

When Unger went down, some trade rumors surfaced that involved one of the Saints’ top offensive players. It will be interesting to see if that speculation starts building again.


