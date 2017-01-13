Terry Pegula calls talk of Bills’ dysfunction ‘an insult’

It hasn’t been a great month of PR for the Buffalo Bills, but don’t tell ownership that the organization is dysfunctional.

Owner Terry Pegula took exception to the Bills being hit with that label, and he considers it “an insult.”

“I think that all started with some false information printed in the national media about our organization,” Pegula told Tim Graham of the Buffalo News. “I’ve got to believe it’s from people who have no idea what our organization’s like or how we operate within. I honestly believe that. I disagree with their opinions, and I can tell you one thing: We had a lot of applications and people who wanted that coaching job with the Bills. So I don’t know what these guys are writing about.

“I know how I run my life, run our business. I know how we treat people, and I know the people we have in our organization. You can’t pin 17 years on the Pegulas. We’ve been around for X-number of years. There’s no foundation, no truth to this dysfunctional talk. I consider it an insult to our organization and the Bills and the good people with the Sabres. They can’t be real happy to hear that.”

A big part of that was this Doug Whaley press conference, which was the latest in a series of revelations that seemed to indicate that ownership was calling all the shots and the power of the front office and coaching staff had been marginalized. Obviously, the Pegulas don’t want such a reputation, but failure tends to breed stories like this, and for better or worse, the Pegulas will have to deal with those stories when the franchise continues to not make the playoffs.