Tevin Coleman goes in for X-rays after suffering ankle injury

Tevin Coleman went into the locker room during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday to have his ankle examined after suffering an injury.

Coleman took a handoff for the Atlanta Falcons on a second and two play from the Falcons 35 midway through the fourth. His legs got pinched together as he was tackled, leading to an ankle injury:

Falcons RB Tevin Coleman with left ankle injury, high ankle sprain mechanism. To locker room for X-rays. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/6qzeRLYB6M — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) February 6, 2017

Coleman was taken into the locker room for X-rays, according to FOX announcer Joe Buck.

He had seven carries for 29 yards and a 6-yard receiving touchdown prior to the injury.