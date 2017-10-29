Texans’ Johnathan Joseph: Bob McNair apology was not persuasive

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair might have hoped he had put the issue of his infamous “inmates” quote to rest by meeting with his team on Saturday morning, but for at least one player, it wasn’t nearly enough.

McNair waited a day after his quotes were publicly reported and met with the players on Saturday, offering an apology for his quote at a recent league meeting. However, Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph came away unconvinced.

Joseph told Dana Jacobson of CBS, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, that McNair’s apology was not seen as persuasive by the players. Joseph also said that, in the past, Texans players had stood for the national anthem out of deference to McNair, but now that his comments have gone public, a vast majority of the team is expected to kneel.

McNair has tried to claim he wasn’t referring to the players in his quote, but his team clearly isn’t buying it. It’s hard to see where the two camps go from here.