Texans, Chiefs make most sense for Tony Romo?

There are a handful of teams that Tony Romo would reportedly like to end up with if and when he is traded or released this offseason, but two of those teams seem to stand out above the rest.

In his weekly column for The MMQB, Peter King lays out the reasons why the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are the most likely landing spots for Romo. King notes that Texans head coach Bill O’Brien would probably rather have New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but he would almost certainly be intrigued by the idea of bringing in a proven veteran winner. While Houston still owes Brock Osweiler a ton of money, there have been indications that O’Brien wants Tom Savage to beat him out in training camp.

The Chiefs have a far less glaring need for a starting quarterback, and Andy Reid has already expressed confidence in Alex Smith going forward. Still, King believes Reid might pounce on the opportunity to acquire Romo.

In Kansas City, Andy Reid has seen the ceiling of Alex Smith, and it is nice. Nice, as in final eight of the NFL … not as in final two. Reid has never minded upsetting the apple cart for a potentially special player. Romo would be that. Smith is mature enough to take this, to understand the addition of Romo would be good for the team. Smith wouldn’t pout. He’d be a team guy. That’s why the Chiefs make sense too.

The two other teams Romo supposedly has on his wish list appear to be set for the near future, so his options could be limited. Being granted his release would give Romo more flexibility, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Jerry Jones ended up doing him that favor.