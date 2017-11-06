Texans coach: Colin Kaepernick is a ‘good football player’

The Houston Texans may not bring in Colin Kaepernick for a workout, but they have at least discussed the free agent quarterback, and their head coach seems to think fairly highly of the QB.

The Texans have a shaky QB situation with rookie Deshaun Watson out for the season. Their remaining QBs include Tom Savage, who did not look good in a loss to the Colts on Sunday; Matt McGloin, who was recently signed; and TJ Yates.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about Kaepernick, whom most agree is better than any of the three QBs the Texans have. O’Brien said that Kaepernick, like most available players, has been discussed.

Bill O'Brien on Colin Kaepernick: 'We talk about the roster and what's out there every day, Rick (Smith) and I] — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

Bill O'Brien on Colin Kaepernick discussion: 'Everybody gets discussed. Is that a problem? Don't most teams do it like that? — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

O’Brien called Kaepernick a “good football player.”

Bill O'Brien: 'Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn't played in a while. These things are going to continue to be discussed' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

Bill O'Brien on Colin Kaepernick hypothetical: 'I've studied him since college and in professional football. I've known him a long time.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

Ultimately, O’Brien seems content with the quarterbacks the Texans have.

Bill O'Brien on Colin Kaepernick: 'I like the guys that we have and we'll continue to try to coach them' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

The Texans would be one of the last teams expected to ever give Kaepernick a chance, especially given their owner’s attitude.