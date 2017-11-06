pixel 1
header
Monday, November 6, 2017

Texans coach: Colin Kaepernick is a ‘good football player’

November 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Colin Kaepernick

The Houston Texans may not bring in Colin Kaepernick for a workout, but they have at least discussed the free agent quarterback, and their head coach seems to think fairly highly of the QB.

The Texans have a shaky QB situation with rookie Deshaun Watson out for the season. Their remaining QBs include Tom Savage, who did not look good in a loss to the Colts on Sunday; Matt McGloin, who was recently signed; and TJ Yates.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about Kaepernick, whom most agree is better than any of the three QBs the Texans have. O’Brien said that Kaepernick, like most available players, has been discussed.

O’Brien called Kaepernick a “good football player.”

Ultimately, O’Brien seems content with the quarterbacks the Texans have.

The Texans would be one of the last teams expected to ever give Kaepernick a chance, especially given their owner’s attitude.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus