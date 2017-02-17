Texans are gambling favorites to land Tony Romo

The Houston Texans are locked into a nightmare of a contract for at least one more season with Brock Osweiler, but oddsmakers in Las Vegas don’t think that will stop them from pursuing another starting quarterback this offseason.

As of Thursday evening, the Texans were the considered the most likely team to land Tony Romo in terms of gambling odds. The Denver Broncos were not far behind.

Tony Romo Next Year:

Texans +180

Broncos 3/1

Cowboys 6/1

Bears 7/1

Chiefs 8/1

49ers 10/1

Bills 25/1

Any Other Team 3/1

[via sportsbook.ag] — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) February 17, 2017

Romo reportedly feels he can play another two or three seasons, and his teammates said he was incredibly sharp in practice after returning from his latest back injury. The 37-year-old’s current contract pays him an average of $18 million per season through 2019, and it seems unlikely that he will restructure that or take less money if the Cowboys release him and he signs somewhere as a free agent.

Osweiler, who was arguably the worst quarterback in the NFL this year, carries a salary cap hit of $19 million in 2017. Paying a backup that kind of money is never a recipe for success, and it’s highly unlikely that Houston will find a trade partner for him.

Romo wants to play for a contender, and the Texans are reportedly one of four teams on his wish list. If he thinks Houston gives him the best chance to win, he may be willing to get creative with his contract.