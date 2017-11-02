pixel 1
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Report: Texans fear Deshaun Watson has torn ACL

November 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are reportedly fearful that their star rookie quarterback has suffered a bad knee injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Texans are concerned that Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL during a non-contact injury at practice. He says an MRI is coming for the QB.

This reports escalates what didn’t seem to be a serious situation.

Watson had been added to the injury report after being limited by his knee on Thursday, which one reporter described as soreness.

A torn ACL would take Watson out for the season and leave questions about whether he would be ready in time for the start of next season.

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick, has passed for 19 touchdowns this season and rushed for a pair of scores, all in just six and a half games.

