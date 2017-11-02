Report: Texans fear Deshaun Watson has torn ACL

The Houston Texans are reportedly fearful that their star rookie quarterback has suffered a bad knee injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Texans are concerned that Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL during a non-contact injury at practice. He says an MRI is coming for the QB.

Sources: #Texans QB fear Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice today. A non-contact injury. MRI coming to confirm. Awful, awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

This reports escalates what didn’t seem to be a serious situation.

Watson had been added to the injury report after being limited by his knee on Thursday, which one reporter described as soreness.

Deshaun Watson added to injury report as limited in practice cause of sore knee. If he can't play, Savage will start against the Colts. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 2, 2017

A torn ACL would take Watson out for the season and leave questions about whether he would be ready in time for the start of next season.

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick, has passed for 19 touchdowns this season and rushed for a pair of scores, all in just six and a half games.