Report: Texans will give Tom Savage ‘every opportunity’ to beat out Brock Osweiler

The Houston Texans are likely stuck with Brock Osweiler for at least one more season because of his contract, but that does not mean they envision him being their starting quarterback next season.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Texans coach Bill O’Brien plans to give former Pittsburgh quarterback Tom Savage “every opportunity” to win the starting job over Osweiler this offseason. Given the way Osweiler played in 2016, that should not be all that difficult.

Osweiler was arguably the worst quarterback in football this season. After signing a four-year, $72 million contract last March, he threw for only 2,957 yards in 15 games and tossed more interceptions (16) than touchdown passes (15). The problem for Houston is it would cost $25 million to release him, and no team is going to trade for Osweiler and absorb his $19 million salary cap hit for next season.

While the Texans would love to try and trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, Osweiler’s contract limits what they can do. Ownership has basically given up on Osweiler and said the team needs to draft a quarterback, so Savage may be in the best position to win the starting job.