Report: Texans interested in Malcolm Butler, would trade second-round pick

The New Orleans Saints are not the only team interested in prying star cornerback Malcolm Butler away from the New England Patriots.

According to Erc Edholm of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Texans also want to add Butler to the mix. They would reportedly be willing to send a second-round draft pick to the Patriots.

Another team in Malcolm Butler mix: #Texans. Source said they're interested in sending 2nd-rd pick to NE if can get Butler signed long term — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 14, 2017

A second-round pick probably wouldn’t be enough, as Butler is a restricted free agent. That means the Patriots have a chance to match any offer sheet the 27-year-old might sign with another team. And if New England chooses to let Butler walk, they would get a first-round draft pick as compensation.

The Saints may be in a better position to trade for Butler, as they received the Patriots’ first-round pick last week when they sent Brandin Cooks to New England. Rather than signing Butler as a restricted free agent and having to give up their own first-round pick (No. 11 overall), the Saints could offer to trade New England’s original first-round pick (No. 32) back to them.

There have been reports that Butler is upset with the Patriots and wants to be traded after the team signed Stephon Gilmore to a massive contract. Still, the Pats have all the leverage with Butler a restricted free agent. At worst, they can keep him for a one-year, $3.91 million deal and pair him with Gilmore in 2017.