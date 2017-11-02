UPDATE: Ignore this story. Report: Texans owner approves Colin Kaepernick workout

UPDATE: The reporter says he made up the tweet and was just joking. This report about Kaepernick is not true.

This is true: Texans are signing QB Matt McGloin. Should I be surprised at how many people believed my tweet about Kaepernick? — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 2, 2017

Our apologies for picking up on this and publishing as news.

Below is our original story.

The Houston Texans are trying to figure out their quarterback situation in light of Deshaun Watson’s knee injury, and it sounds like they’re open to bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

Veteran NFL reporter Howard Balzer reported on Twitter Thursday that Texans owner Bob McNair has signed off on a workout for Kaepernick.

Texans owner Bob McNair signs off on workout for Colin Kaepernick. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 2, 2017

Texans star rookie QB Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice on Thursday and is out for the season. Tom Savage now becomes the team’s starter again. The team is expected to sign Matt McGloin to be their backup QB.

It’s unclear where Kaepernick fits into the picture. They could just give him a workout, or they could consider signing him for the practice squad. Bringing in Kaepernick is a potentially divisive move, but even just showing the open-mindedness of working him out could provide some positive P.R. for owner Bob McNair following his recent ordeal.