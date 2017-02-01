Ad Unit
Texans owner on Brock Osweiler: ‘We need better performance out of the position’

February 1, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler’s miserable performance in 2016 gave the Houston Texans some serious buyer’s remorse, and even their owner seems to agree.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Texans owner Bob McNair said that the team needs “better performance” from the quarterback position and could target a young signal-caller in the draft, per Alex Flanagan of NFL Network.

Osweiler, 26, got a whopping four-year, $72 million deal from the Texans last offseason but fell flat on his face in Year 1. He threw for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 picks in 14 starts before getting benched for Tom Savage.

McNair has taken shots at Osweiler in the past, and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien isn’t even willing to commit to the Arizona State product as his starter next season. As such, the Texans could be well on their way to biting the bullet and admitting that the Osweiler experiment was a failed one.


