Texans unsure who will start playoff game at quarterback

Bill O’Brien said after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans that he was not sure who would start at quarterback in the Texans’ playoff game next weekend.

Quqarterback Tom Savage suffered a concussion in the game, leading Brock Osweiler to see the majority of the action.

With Savage in concussion protocol, O’Brien said in his postgame news conference that he wasn’t sure who would start at quarterback in the Texans’ playoff gmae.

Bill O'Brien did not commit to who will start at QB in the playoff game next weekend. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 1, 2017

O’Brien did say that if Savage was cleared, he would have played the second half of the game against Tennessee.

Bill O'Brien said if not for concussion, Tom Savage would have played second half — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 1, 2017

O’Brien not saying who will start the game seems to mean he is awaiting Savage’s status. Obviously Osweiler is available, so if O’Brien were going with Brock, he could have said so. But if he has interest in starting Savage, he needs to wait and see how the former Pitt QB recovers.

Savage was 5 of 8 for 25 yards prior to his injury, while Osweiler went 21 of 40 for 253 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing score.