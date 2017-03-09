Texans will only sign, not trade for Tony Romo

The Houston Texans cleared some salary cap space on Thursday by trading away Brock Osweiler, which will make it easier for them to potentially sign Tony Romo. However, don’t plan on them trading for the QB.

Texans cleared $10 million in cap space by dumping Osweiler, which is money they can use on free agents. The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain says the Texans will not be trading for Romo.

Texans did NOT trade Osweiler 2 get Romo. They won't trade 4 him. If he's a UFA they'll go after him but deal would have lots of incentives — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 9, 2017

The Texans have an extra 10m to use on their FAs or FA like Romo. They won't trade for him, but they're interested if he's released. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 9, 2017

This presents an interesting situation.

There has been a great debate about what the Cowboys will do with Romo. Some reports had said they were expected to release Romo when the new league year began Thursday, but they did not. Now reports say the Cowboys will hold on to him in hopes of getting something for Romo via trade.

Denver and Houston have been mentioned as the most likely landing spots for Romo, but now it becomes a matter of who budges first.