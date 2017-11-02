Texans to sign Matt McGloin as backup quarterback

The Houston Texans lost Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL injury on Thursday, and they’re now expected to sign Matt McGloin as a backup.

Houston is expected to start Tom Savage during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was the team’s starter in their opener, but he was replaced at halftime by Watson, who ran away with the job. Now with Watson out, Savage is back to being a starter, but the team needs a third QB. That’s where McGloin comes in. The Houston Chronicle says McGloin will be signed on Friday.

McGloin, 27, was in camp with the Eagles before the season but got cut. He saw his most NFL action in 2013 with the Raiders when he passed for 1,547 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. McGloin is a good fit as a backup because he played for current Texans head coach Bill O’Brien at Penn State.