Texans expect Tom Savage to be cleared for Saturday’s game

The Houston Texans should be at full strength at the quarterback position for Saturday’s playoff game at New England.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said Monday that quarterback Tom Savage is out of concussion protocol and will be ready to practice on Tuesday.

O'Brien on QB Tom Savage: "He's out of the concussion protocol. He will be ready to practice tomorrow." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 9, 2017

O’Brien also said he expects Savage will be cleared for Saturday’s game.

Savage was named the team’s starter for Week 16 after replacing Brock Osweiler in Week 15 and leading the Texans to a comeback victory over the Jaguars. He won his first game as a starter but then suffered a concussion in a Week 17 loss to Tennessee. That led to Osweiler being the starter for the team’s playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, which they won.

Since Osweiler led the team to victory in the playoff game, O’Brien is sticking with him as the starter against the Patriots. Houston opened as a 16-point underdog, which makes them one of the biggest underdogs in NFL playoff history.