Texans appear to have let Tom Savage play with concussion

The NFL has taken new strides to improve concussion care, but one player appears to have been mishandled on Sunday.

Tom Savage was allowed to play a series in the second quarter of the Houston Texans’ game against the San Francisco 49ers despite appearing to have suffered a concussion.

Savage was hit by San Francisco’s Elvis Dumervil near the end zone. He could be seen shaking and spasming after the hit:

Tom Savage hits head on ground, appears to have seizure while ref looks on, comes back in the game 5 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/gW9lYxDIwQ — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) December 10, 2017

The spasms are a classic reaction to having a concussion. Savage went into the medical tent, but despite his reaction to the hit, he was allowed to play in the Texans’ next offensive series.

After a 3-and-out possession, Savage did not return to the game. He was replaced by backup T.J. Yates instead.

Savage was later declared out for the game with a concussion.

We know the hit that concussed Savage. And we know Savage returned to play a series afterwards before being removed. Those monitoring the game clearly missed one in this case.