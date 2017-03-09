Texans trade Brock Osweiler to Browns

The Houston Texans appear to be clearing room to try and add Tony Romo. And for now, they have at least closed the Brock Osweiler chapter of their history books.

The Texans traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Houston had signed Osweiler to a 4-year, $72 million deal last offseason but grew extremely disappointed with his play and even turned to backup Tom Savage over him.

In order to get rid of Osweiler’s contract, the Texans had to sweeten their deal with Cleveland by throwing in a second-round pick in 2018 and a sixth-round pick in 2017. They are receiving the Browns’ 4th-round pick in 2017 as part of the deal.

Houston owed Osweiler $16 million in 2017, including $10 million against the salary cap. That money will be saved and now they will be free to pursue Romo, whom the Dallas Cowboys are looking to trade.

Meanwhile, the Browns are expected to move on from Robert Griffin III after acquiring Osweiler, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. This acquisition likely means the Browns will not use the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft on a QB, either.