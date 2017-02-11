Proposed Texas ‘bathroom bill’ could cost state NFL events

A proposed bill in Texas could have serious ramifications on sporting events in the state if passed.

Texas Senate Bill 6 would require people to use the bathroom corresponding with the gender on their birth certificates. Detractors argue that the policy is discriminatory toward LGBT individuals, and the National Football League has taken notice of the proposal.

“The NFL embraces inclusiveness,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other improper standard.

“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events.”

The office of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement in response, saying that there would be nothing problematic about the bill.

“Despite persistent misinformation in the media, under Senate Bill 6, all Texas teams will be able to set their own policies at the stadiums and arenas where they play and hold their events. There is no conflict with the NFL’s statement today and Senate Bill 6,” spokesman Alejandro Garcia said.

This is significant because Texas is a popular Super Bowl host. Just last week Houston hosted Super Bowl LI, and the state as a whole has put on three Super Bowls since 2004. There’s also precedent for this sort of thing, as the NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans as a result of North Carolina enacting a similar policy.