Texas Lt. Gov. enlists Texas Rangers to help find missing Tom Brady jersey

The apparent theft of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey is now a big enough deal that the state of Texas has gotten involved.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that he was requesting that the Texas Rangers, the state’s leading criminal investigators, assist the Houston Police Department in investigating the theft.

“In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football,” Patrick said in a statement. “Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable ever.’ It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case.

“I’m a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

The other Texas Rangers immediately stepped up.

**hear we’re tasked with finding a jersey**

**name Beltre lead detective**

**thief turns self in** pic.twitter.com/l2WrUmE84t — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2017

The stolen jersey has become quite the story in the aftermath of New England’s win, but when you see how much it is valued at, you can understand why.

H/T NFL.com