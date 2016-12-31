Theo Riddick placed on IR

The Detroit Lions have placed running back Theo Riddick on IR, ending his season.

The Lions announced the move on Saturday and say they have also signed WR Jace Billingsley to the active roster.

Riddick has been bothered by a wrist injury since the Lions’ Week 13 win over the Saints in early December. He missed three straight games after that, but there was some hope he might be able to play in Week 17’s NFC North-deciding game against the Packers. However, the Lions declared Riddick out for the game on Friday.

Being placed on IR means Riddick will be unavailable for the playoffs should the Lions reach the postseason.

Riddick ends his season with 357 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as 371 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner will be Detroit’s backs with Riddick out.