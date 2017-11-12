Thomas Davis second-guesses handling of Devonta Freeman concussion

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was sidelined Sunday due to a concussion, but Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis thinks the issue started before this week.

Freeman was knocked out of Sunday’s game after a hit from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and the team announced he would not return due to a concussion.

#Falcons RB Devonta Freeman, in the concussion protocol, has already been declared out vs the #Cowboys — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

Davis, however, believes Freeman entered the game with a concussion — and that the team and doctors have been mishandling the situation.

The Hitchens hit didn’t knock Freeman out. He was concussed in our game last week and should’ve been taken out. Scary site but praying he’s good though. — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) November 12, 2017

Given that there was another potential issue with the concussion protocol on Sunday, these allegations are not what the NFL will want to hear. Their track record on player safety and head injuries unfortunately means that questions like this are valid.