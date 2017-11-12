pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Thomas Davis second-guesses handling of Devonta Freeman concussion

November 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Devonta Freeman

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was sidelined Sunday due to a concussion, but Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis thinks the issue started before this week.

Freeman was knocked out of Sunday’s game after a hit from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and the team announced he would not return due to a concussion.

Davis, however, believes Freeman entered the game with a concussion — and that the team and doctors have been mishandling the situation.

Given that there was another potential issue with the concussion protocol on Sunday, these allegations are not what the NFL will want to hear. Their track record on player safety and head injuries unfortunately means that questions like this are valid.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus