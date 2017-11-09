Thomas Davis: Panthers gave Cam Newton grief about Titanic comparison

Cam Newton’s teammates made him aware quite quickly that comparing his team to the Titanic probably wasn’t the best way to go.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said the team gave their quarterback plenty of grief after Newton said “the Titanic still has to go” after the team traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

“Absolutely. You know we definitely did that. We gave him a hard time about that,” Davis told PFT Live, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “We’re not trying to be that ship that sinks.”

What is still unanswered is whether Newton simply had an inarticulate moment or didn’t really know anything about the history of the Titanic. Sadly, we may never find out.