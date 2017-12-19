Thomas Davis gets suspension reduced to one game on appeal

Thomas Davis successfully appealed his suspension for his hit that concussed Davante Adams on Sunday.

Davis was initially suspended two games for the hit, the league announced Monday. Davis appealed and had the suspension reduced by a game.

The Carolina Panthers linebacker will likely miss the team’s Week 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a result. Carolina is 10-4 on the season and tied with the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South lead, so they cannot afford to drop Sunday’s game.

Davis, who has 66 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season, was conciliatory about the hit, which may have helped him win his appeal.