Saturday, August 5, 2017

Three players have 99 rating in ‘Madden 18’

August 5, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield


Madden 18, the newest installment from the popular football video game franchise, has labeled this iteration the “G.O.A.T. Edition.” (GOAT = greatest of all time.) The cover of the new game features an emotional Tom Brady.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the cover athlete is as good as any player in the game. Brady is indeed a 99 overall, the highest mark a player can score. Pretty incredible for a 40-year-old who was drafted in the sixth round.

Brady is not, however, alone near the triple digits. Two other NFL players are rated 99 overall: Denver linebacker Von Miller and Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, according to UPROXX.

Miller has a 98 Pursuit rating and a 97 Finesse Move. Donald has a 96 Power Move and a 91 Block Shedding. Though Brady isn’t ranked the highest when it comes to physical attributes (his speed, acceleration, agility, and strength are all in the 60s), his awareness is a 99.

JJ Watt came close to the rarified air. He is rated a 98 overall.

