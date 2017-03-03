Report: Three teams have excluded Joe Mixon from draft board

It’s rather clear that Joe Mixon’s infamous assault will have consequences for him on draft day, and it appears some teams are already ruling him out entirely.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report reported Friday that he has heard of at least three teams that have removed Mixon from their draft boards entirely over an incident in which he punched a woman in the face in 2014.

Confirmed today: 3 teams have Joe Mixon off their board. Won't even evaluate his tape. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 3, 2017

Given the outcry surrounding Mixon’s actions and the increased sensitivity around domestic violence in the NFL after the likes of Ray Rice and Josh Brown, this isn’t a huge surprise. In fact, there are reports that say Mixon is unlikely to be drafted at all despite grading out as a potential first-round pick. The fact that some NFL teams are refusing to even evaluate him is evidence to back that up.