Tiny Bears running back has funny nickname request

Chicago Bears fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen is well on his way to developing a cult following.

Cohen, a running back who stands just 5-foot-6, spoke with the media during Bears rookie minicamp over the weekend and offered up this hilarious nickname request, per Dan Durkin of The Athletic.

Tarik Cohen asked to be called 'Big Daddy.' — dan durkin (@djdurkin) May 14, 2017

The 21-year-old Cohen, who also weighs only 179 pounds, definitely played much bigger than his size in college, rushing for 5,619 yards and 56 TDs in four seasons at North Carolina A&T. While he still has a long way to go before he reaches Bartolo Colon’s level, the Adam Sandler-themed nickname request will likely ensure Cohen a spot on the NFL’s All-Rookie Meme Team.

