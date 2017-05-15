Ad Unit
Tiny Bears running back has funny nickname request

May 15, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Chicago Bears fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen is well on his way to developing a cult following.

Cohen, a running back who stands just 5-foot-6, spoke with the media during Bears rookie minicamp over the weekend and offered up this hilarious nickname request, per Dan Durkin of The Athletic.

The 21-year-old Cohen, who also weighs only 179 pounds, definitely played much bigger than his size in college, rushing for 5,619 yards and 56 TDs in four seasons at North Carolina A&T. While he still has a long way to go before he reaches Bartolo Colon’s level, the Adam Sandler-themed nickname request will likely ensure Cohen a spot on the NFL’s All-Rookie Meme Team.

