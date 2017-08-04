Ad Unit
Friday, August 4, 2017

Titans WR Corey Davis to miss at least a week with hamstring injury

August 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Corey Davis

There is good and bad news on Corey Davis.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver left practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury and underwent an MRI. The good news is that Davis does not have a tear and will not need surgery. The bad news is he is expected to miss at least a week, according to coach Mike Mularkey.

Davis was the Titans’ first-round pick out of Western Michigan. The No. 5 overall pick in the draft, Davis was expected to give Marcus Mariota a big weapon this season.

Davis also underwent ankle surgery in January.

