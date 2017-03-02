Todd Bowles says arrest had nothing to do with Darrelle Revis being cut

The New York Jets were already contemplating whether or not they wanted to keep Darrelle Revis on their roster in 2017 before the veteran cornerback was arrested for his alleged role in a brawl. Surely the legal trouble made the team’s decision easier, right?

Not according to Jets head coach Todd Bowles.

On Thursday, Bowles told reporters he was stunned by Revis’ arrest but insisted it had nothing to do with New York’s decision to cut him.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said this morning that Darrelle Revis' arrest was shocking, but it had nothing to do with why the Jets released him. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 2, 2017

Bowles went on to note that it would have been difficult to move Revis from cornerback to safety with the high salary he was projected to make. He was then asked if he believes the 31-year-old Revis can still be a top cover guy in the NFL.

Can Darrelle Revis still play corner at a high level? "I don’t know," Todd Bowles said. "He probably can." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 2, 2017

Revis hinted recently that he would be open to taking a significant pay cut, so it’s hard to believe money was the deciding factor. In reality, the fact that he got into trouble off the field was likely the straw that broke the camel’s back. Revis was torched on multiple occasions last season and hardly even seemed like he was trying on some plays (video evidence here). In many ways, the charges he is facing made life easier for the Jets.