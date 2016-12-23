Ad Unit
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Todd Bowles hospitalized with undisclosed illness, may miss next game

December 23, 2016
by Grey Papke

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles may miss Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots after being hospitalized with an illness.

The Jets did not disclose the nature of the illness, saying only that the coach is in stable condition. Linebackers coach Mike Caldwell will coach the team if Bowles cannot.

Bowles’s situation doesn’t sound serious, and there is optimism surrounding his status.

The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second season as head coach of the Jets, having amassed a 14-16 record.


