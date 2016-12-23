Todd Bowles hospitalized with undisclosed illness, may miss next game

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles may miss Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots after being hospitalized with an illness.

The Jets did not disclose the nature of the illness, saying only that the coach is in stable condition. Linebackers coach Mike Caldwell will coach the team if Bowles cannot.

Bowles’s situation doesn’t sound serious, and there is optimism surrounding his status.

No heart attack or anything that severe for Todd Bowles. He remains at hospital in stable condition. Status for Sun still uncertain — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 23, 2016

Status is up in the air, but he wants to coach, I'm told. #Jets https://t.co/27qWSahxhs — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 23, 2016

The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second season as head coach of the Jets, having amassed a 14-16 record.