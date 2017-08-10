Todd Bowles: Jets’ QB competition is ‘pretty even’ so far

The New York Jets’ quarterback situation may be the worst in the league. And for now, it seems that none of their QBs have separated themselves in the three-way race.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that the competition at quarterback is “pretty even” so far.

Todd Bowles said the Jets QB competition is "pretty even" so far. He insists its a three-man competition, too. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 10, 2017

The Jets signed veteran Josh McCown to a one-year deal in the offseason, and many expected him to open the season as the team’s starter. But there is no guarantee he will get the starting job. He is competing with recent draftees Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty for the gig. None of the two youngsters have much experience.

Ultimately, the Jets could be putting together a team with the intention of landing a high draft pick to increase their shot at finally getting a franchise QB.