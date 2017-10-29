Todd Bowles has strong statement about Jets’ QBs

Todd Bowles is not interested in your suggestions that he should play Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty.

The New York Jets head coach was asked after his team’s 25-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday whether he would consider giving his other QBs a look. Bowles gave a strong response.

“I looked at all of my young quarterbacks in the summer. Josh (McCown) is my quarterback,” Bowles said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The suggestion that Bowles should give those other two QBs a look is embarrassing. First off, McCown has been more than steady as the Jets’ QB this year. He went 26 of 33 for 257 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday and more than gave his team a chance to win. He’s passed for 10 touchdowns and rushed for two more scores this season. He’s led the Jets to three wins this season, which is as many as most people thought they’d have all season.

Neither Petty nor Hackenberg are decent options. As he said, Bowles saw enough of both to know they can’t give them more than McCown. The Jets would probably be 0-8 if they used any combination of their other two QBs all season.