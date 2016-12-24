Ad Unit
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Todd Bowles has kidney stones, gall bladder issues

December 24, 2016
by Larry Brown

Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles must have been in some serious pain during Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots — and that’s not a joke about how badly his Jets got beat.

Bowles was hospitalized on Friday after experiencing health problems, leading the Jets to believe the head coach was having a heart attack. It was determined that Bowles did not have a heart attack, so the coach was cleared to join his team in New England for Saturday’s game.

Bowles said after Saturday’s 41-3 loss to the Patriots that he has kidney stones, gall stones and gall bladder issues.

Unfortunately for Bowles, he hasn’t passed his kidney stones yet either, which probably led to him being extremely uncomfortable during the game.

Apart from his medical issues, Bowles finds himself on the hot seat with his Jets slipping to 4-11 on the season.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus