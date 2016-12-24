Todd Bowles has kidney stones, gall bladder issues

Todd Bowles must have been in some serious pain during Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots — and that’s not a joke about how badly his Jets got beat.

Bowles was hospitalized on Friday after experiencing health problems, leading the Jets to believe the head coach was having a heart attack. It was determined that Bowles did not have a heart attack, so the coach was cleared to join his team in New England for Saturday’s game.

Bowles said after Saturday’s 41-3 loss to the Patriots that he has kidney stones, gall stones and gall bladder issues.

Todd Bowles says he had kidney stones. Will undergo procedure after the season — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 24, 2016

Bowles also said he has some gall bladder issues — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 24, 2016

Unfortunately for Bowles, he hasn’t passed his kidney stones yet either, which probably led to him being extremely uncomfortable during the game.

Apart from his medical issues, Bowles finds himself on the hot seat with his Jets slipping to 4-11 on the season.