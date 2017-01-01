Jets confirm Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan will return

There will be no major changes at staff level for the New York Jets despite a miserable 2016.

The team announced that coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan would both be back in 2017.

Jets announce that Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan will indeed return for 2017… as expected — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) January 1, 2017

It sounded as if Bowles, at least, had been assured that his position was secure before the announcement.

Todd Bowles: "I knew I'd be back so it wasn't a big deal." — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) January 1, 2017

Bowles led the Jets to a 5-11 season a year after going 10-6 and narrowly missing the playoffs. The team ultimately decided he was entitled to a third season to see if he could rediscover any of that success. A previous report also indicated that a lack of obvious replacements may have worked in his favor as well.