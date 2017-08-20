Ad Unit
Sunday, August 20, 2017

Todd Bowles blames O-line for Christian Hackenberg’s poor preseason outing

August 20, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Todd Bowles

Jets head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t think quarterback Christian Hackenberg is at fault for the hard-boiled egg he laid in Saturday’s preseason game.

Speaking with reporters after the 16-6 loss to the Detroit Lions, Bowles blamed the offensive line for Hackenburg’s poor performance.

“They really didn’t give him a chance,” Bowles said, per Eric Allen of the team website. “They had a lot of pressure on him and he couldn’t get a couple balls off. I don’t think anybody can have a chance when we’re blocking like that.”

Hackenberg was nothing short of horrendous in his debut as a starter on Saturday, completing just 2-of-6 passes for 14 yards and getting sacked twice. The second-year signal caller had otherwise been making encouraging progress this offseason however, so maybe that explains Bowles’ continued patience with Hackenberg despite his struggles so far in the preseason.

