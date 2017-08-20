Todd Bowles blames O-line for Christian Hackenberg’s poor preseason outing

Jets head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t think quarterback Christian Hackenberg is at fault for the hard-boiled egg he laid in Saturday’s preseason game.

Speaking with reporters after the 16-6 loss to the Detroit Lions, Bowles blamed the offensive line for Hackenburg’s poor performance.

“They really didn’t give him a chance,” Bowles said, per Eric Allen of the team website. “They had a lot of pressure on him and he couldn’t get a couple balls off. I don’t think anybody can have a chance when we’re blocking like that.”

Hackenberg was nothing short of horrendous in his debut as a starter on Saturday, completing just 2-of-6 passes for 14 yards and getting sacked twice. The second-year signal caller had otherwise been making encouraging progress this offseason however, so maybe that explains Bowles’ continued patience with Hackenberg despite his struggles so far in the preseason.

