Todd Haley says he was yelling at another coach, not Ben Roethlisberger

Todd Haley was extremely frustrated with someone during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but he insists it was not Ben Roethlisberger.

Just before they tied the game on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, the Steelers were flagged for delay of game and had to use a timeout because they couldn’t get lined up properly. Haley was furious about it, and many speculated that the offensive coordinator was screaming at Roethlisberger in a clip that went viral.

No one will talk about this at all. pic.twitter.com/iE8y0e1jct — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 12, 2017

On Tuesday, Haley told reporters that he was yelling at a member of the Steelers coaching staff, whom he chose not to name. It was not head coach Mike Tomlin.

“My daughter sent me the clip and said, ‘Dad, why were you yelling at Ben?,’” Haley said, per Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review. “I wasn’t yelling at Ben. I was yelling at an unnamed coach that I will not talk about right now.

“We lined up wrong, not just one guy, but multiple guys lined up wrong. When we had the timeout, everybody didn’t come to the sideline, and the same couple of guys lined up wrong again. So it was one of those in-the-moment things that obviously we do not want to happen, but it happened.”

Roethlisberger said after the game that he would have preferred to kick the extra point in that situation, which led to speculation that he and Haley were barking at one another.

Disagreements between Haley and players are nothing new. The OC has been with the Steelers since 2012, and his relationship with Roethlisberger did not get off to the best start. Because of that and some of the issues other players have had with Haley, any animated sideline discussion in Pittsburgh always causes a stir.