Todd Marinovich says he is sober, trying to play football again

At the age of 48, former Oakland Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich is taking another shot at football.

Marinovich announced Friday that he is attempting a comeback with the SoCal Coyotes, a developmental league team based in southern California.

“It’s the greatest game on the planet and I’ve been away from it for so long, and I can’t think of anything more fun,” Marinovich said, via Shad Powers of the Desert Sun. “Recovery has changed every aspect of my life and made it better so why wouldn’t that carry over to the football field?”

Marinovich, whose NFL career derailed due to substance abuse, will be drug tested weekly, and also plans to speak to kids and young athletes about avoiding the mistakes he’s made.

“Talk about comebacks. we’re not talking about football really,” Marinovich said. “My best friends weren’t betting on me, and that’s not betting on me to come back to play football, that’s on me coming back to be on the planet. So just being right here, right now is a win. I’m comfortable for the very first time in my own skin and man, what a gift.”

Marinovich says he has been sober since his most recent arrest on drug-related charges in 2016. Here’s hoping he stays that way.