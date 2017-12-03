Tom Brady goes ballistic on Josh McDaniels after bad pass (Video)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a heated sideline exchange with Josh McDaniels during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but the dispute did not last very long.

When Brady came off the field following an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-10, McDaniels appeared to say something to him about missing a throw. Brandin Cooks was wide open on the play, but Brady was unable to connect with him. He didn’t want to hear about it from the OC.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are … sorting things out. pic.twitter.com/T96qJRSwsk — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 3, 2017

For the record, Brady and McDaniels were seen just moments later sitting side-by-side on the bench and going over plays.

Brady is a perfectionist, so he probably felt McDaniels didn’t have to tell him he blew a big opportunity by missing Cooks. This isn’t the first time Brady has been shown on camera screaming at a coach, and he’s almost certain to downplay it after the game.