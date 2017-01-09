Tom Brady understands Giants boat party, says he used to do similar things

The New York Giants have an unlikely ally in their party boat PR snafu: Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback admitted that he did plenty of things like that when he was younger, simply managing to keep it well-hidden.

“It’s a tricky situation,” Brady told WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” show Monday, via Cindy Boren of the Washington Post. “Players are off. Everyone decides what they want to do in their off time. When I was young, I did a lot of things when I look back, I probably wish I wouldn’t have done — flying across country and things like that. It just wasn’t publicized.

“I was from California so when I had off time that’s where I went. Looking back, there was one time I was actually injured pretty good, and I decided to do it, and I landed, and then I stayed overnight, and then I realized I better fly back. I flew back the next morning because it wasn’t a very smart decision.”

Brady ultimately nails down the issue here: everyone knew about the party boat. No matter how little it had to do with the way the Giants played, it was always going to be a distraction, as Odell Beckham admitted, and would be used as a cudgel if the Giants lost the way they did.