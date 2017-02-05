Ad Unit
Tom Brady celebrates with daughter, sons after win

by Grey Papke

Tom Brady

Tom Brady got to celebrate his Super Bowl victory with his family.

Brady was seen celebrating on the field with his two sons John and Benjamin and his daughter Vivian after leading New England to a remarkable 34-28 overtime victory in Super Bowl LI.

Here he is holding daughter Vivian in an adorable photo:

Brady’s oldest son John, who he had with actress Bridget Moynahan, was one of Brady’s scouts when it came to a certain Atlanta running back. Brady has said that this journey has been a great one because he gets to be surrounded by his family. Now he gets to celebrate a remarkable achievement with them as well.


