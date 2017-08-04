Tom Brady on concussion: ‘I really don’t think that’s anybody’s business’

Tom Brady had an opportunity on Friday to clear up some confusion about whether or not he suffered a concussion during the 2016 season, and the New England Patriots quarterback chose to keep us all speculating.

Brady’s wife Gisele said back in May that the five-time Super Bowl champion has sustained multiple concussions throughout his career, including one last year. Brady has been unwilling to confirm or deny Gisele’s comments.

“I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth, I really don’t think that’s anybody’s business,” he said Friday, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “There’s people that do worry about that. My wife, my parents, my sisters, people that love me and care about me, but I do the best I can do to come out and be prepared to play mentally and physically and give the game everything I can.”

Brady has never been listed on the official injury report with a concussion, so the Patriots could have some issues with the league if he sustained a head injury that went unreported. If anything, the 40-year-old hinted last month that Gisele knows what she is talking about.

Given some of the recent research we have seen on head injuries in football, it would be a surprise if an NFL player could be in the league as many years as Brady without suffering a concussion.