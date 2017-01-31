Tom Brady gets emotional when talking about father (Video)

Tom Brady had to have been prepared to be asked questions about his father at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, but that didn’t stop the New England Patriots quarterback from being overcome with emotion when it happened.

When a 7-year-old boy asked Brady who his hero is, the three-time Super Bowl MVP brought up his dad and appeared to be fighting back tears.

A 7-year-old reporter got an emotional response when he asked Tom Brady who his hero is #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kURdueeDnz — Jon Satriale (@WEBNtvSATCH) January 31, 2017

Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., was in the news recently for unloading on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over Deflategate. You can read his harsh comments here.

Brady was later asked if his dad’s comments about Goodell were representative of his own. He again became choked up.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

Brady has a very close relationship with his family. If you remember, he broke down crying while filming a segment for ESPN several years ago when the topic of his parents came up (video here). His reaction on Monday was not a surprise.